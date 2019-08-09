Katy Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Katy Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katy Perry drops her latest single 'Small Talk'

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry just dropped her new single 'Small Talk' along with the lyric video.
In the video, the 34-year-old singer can be seen singing about the loss of a relationship. She was seen teasing her fans with lyrics that went: "We had conversations about forever now it's about the weather, okay / I just can't believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime."
Perry wrote the song along with Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. While Carlsson and Ruth produced the track, Karlson produced the vocals.
The latest track is Perry's second single of the year, following the release of 'Never Really Over,' which marked her first solo music since 2017.
The song 'Never Really Over,' which debuted on May 31, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified gold.
Perry unveiled her latest track at the Capitol Congress in Hollywood on Tuesday, ahead of its wider release.
According to Entertainment Weekly, on Monday it was announced that the singer will be back as the host on American Idol's third season on ABC, which premieres in spring 2020. (ANI)

