Katy Perry drops new album 'Smile' 2 days after giving birth

Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who just welcomed her baby daughter with husband Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove Bloom, on Wednesday (local time), dropped her sixth studio album, 'Smile,' on Friday.

The Grammy-nominated singer wrote to her fans on social media, "IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY."

The 35-year-old star also noted that her message was "sent from my hospital bed lol." With this new album comes 12 songs from Perry, including 'Daises,' a nod to her daughter's name.

As per E!News, 'Smile' also includes previously released tracks 'Never Really Over' and 'What Makes A Woman' as well as 'Harleys In Hawaii.' Other tracks on the record include 'Cry About It Later' and 'Champagne Problems.'

Ahead of the album's release, Perry took to social media to acknowledge the major week she's having. "delivering a baby and a record in the same week," she tweeted, "dont f**k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."

As per E!News, Perry and fiance Bloom, who serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, announced the birth of their baby girl via the organization.

The couple said in a joint statement, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the parents continued. "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

In honour of their daughter, Perry and Bloom set up a donation page. "By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity," the duo concluded.

Daisy is Perry's first child and Bloom's second. The 'Carnival Row' actor Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

After hearing about the arrival of Perry and Bloom's daughter, Kerr sent a sweet message to the couple on Instagram. "I'm so happy for you guys," the model commented on Perry's announcement post. "Can't wait to meet her." (ANI)

