Katy Perry puts out for new single 'Harleys in Hawaii'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): After hits like 'Never Really Over' and 'Small Talk', Katy Perry is set to come out with another new song.

The 34-year-old shared a picture on Instagram where she showed off the artwork for the next single, 'Harleys in Hawaii,' set to be released on Wednesday.

"#HarleysinHawaii 10.16.19," the singer captioned the picture.

The artwork features Perry in a retro, full-body motorcycle suit, floral and zebra prints and a matching helmet.

In the snap, Perry can be seen sitting on a motorcycle -- presumably a Harley-Davidson -- surrounded by tropical foliage.

According to Fox News, 'Harleys in Hawaii' will be the third single from Perry's still-untitled upcoming album. (ANI)

