Katy Perry reveals baby bump in new song 'Never Worn White'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): With her newly-released song 'Never Worn White', singer Katy Perry has put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, with a scene of her cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

The singer revealed the news of the music release on Twitter and wrote: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam-packed summer... #NeverWornWhite is out now http://katy.to/NeverWornWhiteVideo"



Within minutes of the release of the official music video, the 'Roar' singer further tweeted confirming about her pregnancy.

"omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore..or carry around a big purse lol," her tweet read.



Clocking in at three-minutes and 50-seconds, the song dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.

The 35-year-old singer is seen crooning to the song in the music video wearing an off-white silky flowing gown. In another scene, she is seen covered fully under bunches of flowers.

Towards the end, the singer is seen cradling a baby bump, confirming her pregnancy.

Katy Perry is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple who dated on and off from 2016 got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. (ANI)