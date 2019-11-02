Katy Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Katy Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katy Perry rings her 35th birthday with fiancee Orlando Bloom in Egypt

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:54 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Pop-icon Katy Perry is trying to create memories for a lifetime while celebrating her 35th birthday with her fiancee and actor Orlando Bloom in Egypt.
The two shared pictures from their recent trip on Instagram Thursday, which included their rare PDA as well.
"Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed," Perry captioned pictures depicting herself standing before the Pyramids of Giza.
"It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35."
While for Bloom, he wrote, "It's like looking out over the entire cosmos -- Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio's wonder women both celebrating their #birthday."
Bloom and Perry -- who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 -- got engaged on Valentine's Day earlier this year.
Sharing her first photo with the 42-year-old actor, Perry shared a close-up snap of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful jewel in the centre.
"Full bloom," she sweetly captioned the image.
In July, however, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are first taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.
"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically," Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, reported People magazine. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:21 IST

Wishes pour in for Shah Rukh Khan from B-town world on his 54th birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): As Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 54th birthday on Saturday, several of his friends from the fraternity stormed the social media with their best wishes which are just dripping love.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:33 IST

Katharine McPhee shares adorable pictures to wish husband David...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): American actor-singer Katharine McPhee showered love on her musician husband David Foster who ringed in his 70th birthday on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:48 IST

I smoked a lot of weed: Singer Pink on shooting her first music video

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Singer Pink shared the experience of shooting her first-ever music video and the story might surprise you.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:42 IST

Nick Jonas opens up about suffering from Type 1 Diabetes since 14 yrs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Following the diabetes month which kicked off on Friday, singer Nick Jonas who suffers from Type 1 diabetes opened up about the same.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:41 IST

Dwayne Johnson to make film on MMA fighter Mark Kerr

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock' is all set to develop a film on mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr named 'The Smashing Machine'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:48 IST

You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: Karan...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan's BFF, Karan Johar on Saturday extended warm wishes to the actor on his 54th birthday by calling him an "older brother" and a "tremendous influence" in his life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:16 IST

Mumbai: Fans pour in love for their 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan on his...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:02 IST

Rage Against the Machine announces reunion in 2020

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Popular rock band, Rage Against the Machine is all set to reunite next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:08 IST

'Knives Out' to hit theatres in India on November 29

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): The release date of the multi-starrer affair 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans among many others, has been declared -- November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:42 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr gets summoned for new sex abuse charges

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Cuba Gooding Jr. was called before the court yesterday on new charges related to a third alleged sex abuse victim.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

B-Town showers wishes on Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): As newbie Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, a few celebrities showered love on the birthday boy, who won hearts with his acting skills in 'Dhadak.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:02 IST

Anushka Sharma posts lovey-dovey snaps with Virat Kohli

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Anushka Sharma shared a few lovely dovey pictures with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram, a day after she hit back at trolls accusing her of receiving preferential treatment from the Indian cricket team selection committee team.

Read More
iocl