Singer Katy Perry
Singer Katy Perry

Katy Perry set to perform in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Get ready to be enthralled by Katy Perry as the singer is coming to India to perform in Mumbai on November 16.
The singer had earlier performed in India in 2012 during the opening night of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai. Katy even shook a leg with Bollywood celebrities during the ceremony. However, this will be the first time that she will perform in Mumbai.
Calling her Indian fans 'KatyCats', the 'Swish Swish' singer wrote that she is happy to return to India and excited to headline her first-ever performance in Mumbai.


On the work front, the singer dropped her new single 'Small Talk' earlier this month. The track is Perry's second single of the year, following the release of 'Never Really Over,' which marked her first solo music since 2017.
The song 'Never Really Over,' which debuted on May 31, peaked at No 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified gold.
On the personal front, Katy, who recently got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, is planning to get hitched soon. (ANI)

