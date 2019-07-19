Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Katy Perry wants to "emotionally strengthen" her bond with Orlando Bloom before wedding

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): It's been nearly five months since singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged, however, the couple is in no rush to get married. Perry admitted how her relationship with her fiance needs to be emotionally strengthened before they tie the knot.
The 34-year-old singer was asked about her upcoming nuptials to the 42-year-old actor during an interview with Australia's KIIS 'Kylie and Jackie O Show' recently. When one host inquired about whether a date for the wedding ceremony has been decided yet, Perry opened up and said how the couple is working on strengthening their relationship, reported Us Weekly.
"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house," she explained.
"I was saying it, like, emotionally. It's important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it's not the same in your 30s," she added.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor proposed to the Grammy-nominated singer on Valentine's Day in February.
The couple's engagement came three years after they first crossed paths at CAA's 2016 Golden Globes after-party. While they parted ways in February 2017, they reconciled in April 2018.
Perry disclosed details of Bloom's proposal during an interview with 'Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp' in May.
At that time, she revealed the couple went to dinner and he popped the big question on a helicopter. She also added that her beau sported a clean-shaven and well-dressed look on the special date night.
"I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this Italian restaurant. I'm like 'Oh s--t, something is going down," she shared.
Perry noted that after dinner, they "got in a helicopter and he asked me to marry him." When they landed, the pair "went downstairs and my family and my friends were there."
Prior to their relationship, Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the model.
Perry, meanwhile, was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She also dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013 and DJ Diplo briefly in 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

After Nicki Minaj, human rights foundation asks 50 Cent, Tyga,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Singers Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and others are facing the heat from the same human rights group which asked rapper Nicki Minaj to cancel her performance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:45 IST

Jonas Family shower Priyanka Chopra with love on 37th birthday

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Celebrations were grand as Priyanka Chopra rang in her 37th anniversary in Miami in the US amidst wishes pouring in for her from the Jonas family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:23 IST

Edward Furlong to return as John Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Paramount's panel at Comic-Con for 'Terminator: Dark Fate' had a surprise for all the movie buffs! They revealed that actor Edward Furlong is returning to play John Connor in the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:55 IST

Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen recall meeting Beyonce for first time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who are co-starring with singer Beyonce in the recently released 'The Lion King', didn't meet Queen Bey until the world premiere of the flick, which took place earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:53 IST

Anand Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, requests 'Super 30' be...

Lucknow (India), July 19 (ANI): Anand Kumar, the man behind the story of 'Super 30', met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently and requested him to declare the film tax free in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:49 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana joins Bhumi's birthday celebrations in Lucknow

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Birthday celebrations were a mix of 'Bala' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' for actor Bhumi Pednekar who turned 30 on Thursday. She had a 'memorable' day as Ayushmann Khurrana stopped by to add to the celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:28 IST

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): After treating fans with the magnum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', Prabhas is all set to return to silver screen with much-awaited 'Saaho'. The film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, was set to release on August 15. However, the makers have now announced a new releas

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:49 IST

Miranda Lambert drops latest single 'It all comes out in a wash'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19(ANI): American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is full of quirky ideas when it comes to announcing the release of her songs. Yet again, Lambert opted for a fun way to drop her latest single 'All comes out in the wash'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:29 IST

Khloe Kardashian reveals why she doesn't 'hate' Tristan Thompson

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian opened up about how she really feels about her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares a daughter, True Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:52 IST

Emmys 2019: These 'GoT' stars nominated themselves!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The insanely popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season. But surprisingly, not all nods were submitted by HBO.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:50 IST

'Cats' trailer: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, all trying for new life

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): After releasing a behind-the-scenes first look of 'Cats', the makers of the film have finally unveiled the trailer featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, all as cats!

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:29 IST

'It: Chapter Two' trailer: Losers club faces off against Pennywise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Just in time to ruin your plan of ever sleeping peacefully again, the final trailer of 'It: Chapter Two' has arrived to give you nightmares! It features the Losers Club, now adults, return to face the evil clown Pennywise.

Read More
iocl