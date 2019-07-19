Katy Perry wants to "emotionally strengthen" her bond with Orlando Bloom before wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): It's been nearly five months since singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged, however, the couple is in no rush to get married. Perry admitted how her relationship with her fiance needs to be emotionally strengthened before they tie the knot.

The 34-year-old singer was asked about her upcoming nuptials to the 42-year-old actor during an interview with Australia's KIIS 'Kylie and Jackie O Show' recently. When one host inquired about whether a date for the wedding ceremony has been decided yet, Perry opened up and said how the couple is working on strengthening their relationship, reported Us Weekly.

"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house," she explained.

"I was saying it, like, emotionally. It's important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it's not the same in your 30s," she added.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor proposed to the Grammy-nominated singer on Valentine's Day in February.

The couple's engagement came three years after they first crossed paths at CAA's 2016 Golden Globes after-party. While they parted ways in February 2017, they reconciled in April 2018.

Perry disclosed details of Bloom's proposal during an interview with 'Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp' in May.

At that time, she revealed the couple went to dinner and he popped the big question on a helicopter. She also added that her beau sported a clean-shaven and well-dressed look on the special date night.

"I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this Italian restaurant. I'm like 'Oh s--t, something is going down," she shared.

Perry noted that after dinner, they "got in a helicopter and he asked me to marry him." When they landed, the pair "went downstairs and my family and my friends were there."

Prior to their relationship, Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the model.

Perry, meanwhile, was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She also dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013 and DJ Diplo briefly in 2014. (ANI)

