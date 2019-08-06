Katy Perry with 'Dark Horse' collaborators slam copyright infringement decision

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after a California jury announced that Katy Perry's 2013 song 'Dark Horse' is a copyright infringement, the singer and the song collaborators raised their voices against the decision.

"The writers of 'Dark Horse' view the verdicts as a travesty of justice," Entertainment Weekly cited the statement obtained by Variety.

The statement continued to read, "There is no infringement. There was no access of substantial similarity. The only thing in common is an unprotectable expression -- evenly spaced 'C' and 'B' notes -- repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this."

They concluded the statement saying that the fight will continue in order to "rectify the injustice."

The decision of the jury came after a week-long trial where Perry and associates were found guilty of stealing Christian rapper Marcus Gray popularly known as Flame's 2009 song 'Joyful Noise'.

He filed the suit stating that they copied his track's beats.

The statement was issued by Perry's attorney, Christine Lapera, representing the writers consisting of Perry; producers Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), Cirkut (Henry Walter), and Max Martin (Karl Sandberg); rapper Juicy J (Jordan Houston); and lyricist Sarah Hudson.

Perry's and her collaborators are asked to pay USD 2.78 million in damages. (ANI)

