Katy Perry's pooch stars in 'Small Talk' music video

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has chosen a rather special one to star in her 'Small Talk' music video and it is none other than her dog Nugget.

In 'Small Talks' Perry expresses her love for Nugget through the song as she and her pooch wear matching clothes for various scenes.

Few seconds into the video, Perry and Nugget show off their runway skills at 'The Mutt Ball' show, where they face off with other dog owners and their pets.

While Nugget gets 10s across the board from the judges to earn herself and Perry the big trophy, another (human) competitor catches the attention of the singer which makes Nugget jealous.

As Perry falls in love with her new man, Nugget is left alone. However, it looks even dogs can find love at 'The Mutt Ball' show. Nugget finds her love in Perry's beau's black Labrador, and the two couples live happily ever after.

This is not the first time that Nugget stole the show. In 2017, the canine featured in an ad with Perry.

"I've traveled from stage to stage with Katy but it's time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail. I'm as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign with Citi," Nugget said in a statement in the ad. "It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong." (ANI)