Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star accuses singer of sexual misconduct

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actor-model Josh Kloss, who featured in singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' music video in 2010, has accused the singer of sexual misconduct, claiming that she pulled down his pants at a party, exposing him before all his friends.
Kloss shared a post on his Instagram account and wrote that the 34-year-old singer was cold to him when others were around but friendly when they were alone. He also said she invited him to a strip club, but he turned it down, reported Fox News.
Kloss also alleged that he and Perry ran into each other several times after her divorce from actor-comedian Russell Brand, and that's when she allegedly committed sexual misconduct.
"This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek's birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p--is," Kloss recalled.
"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting," he added.
Kloss claimed that he made a total of USD 650 from his work in the music video, even though it appeared on her tour and DVD.
"I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me," he alleged.
"So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I've ever done. Yay #teenagedream. I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukelele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, f--k this, I'm not helping her bs image another second," Kloss added.
In the post, he shared what he claimed was a screenshot of communications between him and Perry's team about an interview, writing, "I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her 'image.' I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you when you are censored to protect someone else's image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people."
"Then you are shocked and you block it out because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse," he added.
The 'Never Really Over' singer has a somewhat similar history of accusations of crossing the limits with others as well.
She was accused of forcibly kissing an 'American Idol' contestant in 2018. In 2017, Perry was accused of grabbing Shawn Mendes' derriere on a red carpet without his consent, though he later took back the allegations. (ANI)

