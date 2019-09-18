Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in 'You Need to Calm Down' music video
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in 'You Need to Calm Down' music video

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example for younger people'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.
"It was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out," People quoted Perry as saying on a new episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
She added that all this was "just a misunderstanding" and added, "we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too."
Their reconciliation became evident when the two co-starred in Swift's music video 'You Need to Calm Down' from her latest album 'Lover', which released in June this year.
While explaining how they started reuniting, Perry explained that she "sent a literal olive branch" to Swift's 'Reputation' tour.
"Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey, how are you?'" she added.
"It's like, we have so much in common -- there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common -- I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.' Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes," the 34-year old went on to say.
Not only Perry, but Swift had a mutual sentiment about their friendship when she opened up about the same on Capital Breakfast show.
"We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things. Then saw each other again and hung out at another party," Swift said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Brad Pitt to 'abstain' from Oscars campaigning

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt is planning to take it easy during this award season. The star says that he will "abstain" from campaigning in the upcoming Oscars race despite being expected to be among the contenders for starring in films 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More
iocl