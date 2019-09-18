Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example for younger people'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

"It was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out," People quoted Perry as saying on a new episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She added that all this was "just a misunderstanding" and added, "we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too."

Their reconciliation became evident when the two co-starred in Swift's music video 'You Need to Calm Down' from her latest album 'Lover', which released in June this year.

While explaining how they started reuniting, Perry explained that she "sent a literal olive branch" to Swift's 'Reputation' tour.

"Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey, how are you?'" she added.

"It's like, we have so much in common -- there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common -- I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.' Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes," the 34-year old went on to say.

Not only Perry, but Swift had a mutual sentiment about their friendship when she opened up about the same on Capital Breakfast show.

"We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things. Then saw each other again and hung out at another party," Swift said. (ANI)

