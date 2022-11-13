Keke Palmer to host 'Saturday Night Live' as musical guest in December

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Singer Keke Palmer will host the next episode of 'PLAYOUT ALERT: GURUGRAM (HARYANA): 'SHERU TE SWEETY DI WEDDING': GURUGRAM NEIGHBOURS ORGANISE THEIR PET DOGS' MARRIAGE, LOCALITY ATTENDS AS 'BARAATIS' / VISUALS / REAX

' with SZA as a musical guest in December.

According to Deadline, following the upcoming episode with host Dave Chappelle, SNL will take a few weeks off before returning on December 3 with the duo.

In addition to hosting the NBC quiz show Password, Palmer stars in the film Nope, which makes its television debut this month on Peacock. SZA, a pop singer who contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack, just debuted her new single "Shirt" and hinted at a forthcoming PSA project.



The NBC programme premiered its 48th season on October 1 and ran through October 15 with three episodes in a row before taking a week off and airing three more episodes in a row.

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1591657569554423809

According to Deadline, the announcement was made during Chappelle's sixth episode of the show, the first since the midterm elections.

It follows a similar rhythm to the previous season, which began with four straight episodes, took a week off before three more episodes, took two weeks off, and then returned on December 11 for the year's final two episodes.

Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer were additional hosts this season. (ANI)

