Kelly Clarkson, Billboard Music Awards pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen: 'A true giant was taken from us'

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): American singer Kelly Clarkson took a moment to remember the late music legend Eddie Van Halen while most of the evening at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was spent honoring today's brightest stars.

As reported by Fox News, the 38-year-old singer Clarkson mentioned a handful of stars that passed away within the last year including Juice WRLD and Little Richard, before turning her attention to Van Halen.

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer said, "Just a few days ago, a true giant was taken from us: Eddie Van Halen. He was a legendary guitarist, an amazing musician, and an incredible songwriter."



The show then paid tribute to the late icon by airing a clip of him playing with the band 'Van Halen' at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, a rarity as the band did not perform on live television often, according to Clarkson.

According to Fox News, the rock group played their hit 'Panama' with David Lee Roth providing lead vocals, Eddie's brother Alex on the drums, and Eddie's son Wolfgang playing bass.

"That moment is one that all who saw will always remember," added Clarkson. (ANI)

