Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

The 37-year-old Clarkson and 40-year-old Legend have recorded a version of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' with updated lyrics, according to Vanity Fair, as cited by Fox News.

Last year, the 1944 classic, written by Frank Loesser, sparked debate over lyrics some say have grown problematic over the years over the notion of consent.

In the tune, which has been covered by many artists since its debut, a female sings: 'I really can't stay,' to which a man responds: "But baby, it's cold outside." In another part of a song, a woman is heard singing lines like "Say what's in this drink?", "The answer is no" and "I've gotta get home."

For his version, Legend updated the lyrics with Nathasha Rothwell, who writes and stars in HBO's "Insecure."

"What will my friends think ..." Clarkson sings in the updated version.

"I think they should rejoice," Legend says.

"... if I have one more drink?"

"It's your body and your choice."

Vanity Fair, which got to hear a sneak peek of the song, said it's "every bit as fun and swinging as the original, and its newfound sensitivity feels genuine, not performative," reported Fox News. (ANI)

