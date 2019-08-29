Kelly Clarkson opens up about terrifying health issue

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson opened up for the first time about a terrifying health scare which sent her to the emergency room earlier this year.

The 37-year-old singer revealed in May that her appendix ruptured just a few moments before she hosted the Billboard Music Awards, but what fans didn't know was that Clarkson ended up back in the hospital just one later, reported People.

The artist said in a new interview that following her emergency appendectomy she found herself in serious pain days later while filming for American TV series 'The Voice'.

"That was more painful than appendicitis. I was freaking out," she said.

She added that the pain eventually became intolerable and she told her fellow coach Blake Shelton "Something is wrong."

"Blake Shelton was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong'" she recalled.

After the show wrapped up, Clarkson checked herself into the emergency room.

"I had a giant cyst explode on my ovary. I was hysterically laughing and crying in the ER like, 'What is happening?'" she said.

But Clarkson added, reassuring her fans that she is "totally great now."

In fact, the songstress has had an incredible 2019 in terms of work despite her health struggles.

She voiced a character in the film 'Ugly Dolls', kicked off her U.S. tour for her 'Meaning of Life' album, she will soon appear on another season of 'The Voice' and is set to start her new daytime talk show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in just two weeks.

"I never thought I'd be this happy. If somebody told me at 19, 'You're going to have your own TV show!' I would have laughed and said, 'No one's going to watch that.' But anyway, I hope they do," she said expressing her happiness over the upcoming show. (ANI)

