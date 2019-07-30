Kelly Rowland opens up about maintaining work-life balance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, whose career is taking an upsurge, opened up about balancing musical career and family life, which, the singer says, is still challenging.

"I'm still learning [how to balance my life]," she told Fox News."Because even when I'm home for a long time and I'm enjoying it, I kinda feel like I'm home too much. And, of course, when I'm out touring or performing I'm also missing my son. I'm still figuring out the balance of it all."

But what keeps the star grounded is her "faith, family, and being grateful for fans."

"I call it the three F's," she explained. "They have really just kept me grounded and kept me believing in times when I didn't understand myself."

The 38-year-old released a new EP in May, 'The Kelly Rowland Edition', and is also a judge on 'The Voice: Australia', reported Fox News.

After decades in the industry, the Grammy Award-winning singer doesn't want any adjustments and "would definitely trust [her] gut a lot more" if she could give her younger self advice.

"Because usually, we know how we feel about what makes us comfortable or uncomfortable. You just really have to be able to make an executive decision and roll with it and trust yourself," she said.

The 'Motivation' singer wants people to start taking control of their lives and health.

Rowland lost her mother to cardiac arrest. "Since then I made a promise to myself to treat my body well and make different choices in terms of nutrition and exercise" such as pilates and yoga -- "I work out almost every day and I feel great," she added.


