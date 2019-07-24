Kevin Jonas gets sweet congratulatory message from daughters over VMA nominations

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Kevin Jonas received a special congratulatory note from her daughters after the brother gang including Nick and Joe Jonas received nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

In the video uploaded by Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, their two daughters Alena and Valentina can be seen wearing matching white skirts as they congratulated their father and uncles' in a sweet manner.

"Congratulations Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy! We love you! Peace out!," Danielle captioned the video on Instagram.



According to Page Six, the Jonas Brothers -- who reunited this year after the band broke up nearly a decade ago -- have clearly made a comeback and were nominated for the VMA's "Artist of the Year" award, and their song 'Sucker' was nominated for 'Song of the Year,' 'Best Pop' and 'Video of the Year' awards. (ANI)