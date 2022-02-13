Kid Cudi says Kanye West 'ain't no friend' after being removed from 'Donda 2' album

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Kanye West is distancing himself from Kid Cudi over his friendship with Pete Davidson.

As per People Magazine, the 22-time Grammy winner, 44, announced that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2, sharing the news in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote in the now-deleted post. "We all speak in Billie language now."

Cudi responded on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whacked for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."



The 'Day 'n' Nite' musician also tweeted, "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life."





West's post directed at Cudi appears to be referencing Pete Davidson who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently took aim at the 'Saturday Night Live' star, 28, for the second time in his latest track 'City of Gods'.

Cudi has been friends with Davidson since he started on 'SNL' in 2014. The comedian has credited Cudi's 2009 debut album 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' with helping him through dark times.

"Cudi's the best out of all of them," Davidson said in a 2016 interview. "He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."

The pals celebrated Cudi's 35th birthday together in January 2019 at a party that was also attended by West, Kardashian, 41, and Timothee Chalamet.

Kanye also shared a post from the same party on his Instagram, with a red cross on Davidson's face.



His recent post targeting Pete features an edited poster of 'Captain America: Civil War' also featuring Kim, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on Pete's side and Drake, Travis Scott, and Julia Fox on Kanye's side.



Meanwhile, 'Donda 2' will release on February 22, 2022. (ANI)

