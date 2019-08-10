Kid Rock lambasts Taylor Swift for her political views

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift for her political beliefs and said that she wants to be in movies.

Rock on Friday wrote a tweet which stated that Swift wants to be a "democrat" in order to join the film industry.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies....period," Kid, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie tweeted.

And adding more to it, he wrote that the 29-year-old would give sexual advances to be in the good graces of "Hollyweird".

"And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl," he wrote in his tweet.

Rock's comments came in the wake of the 'Blank Space' singer's recent interview with Vogue where she opened up about why she wasn't politically active during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," Fox News quoted Swift saying in the interview.

She continued, "He was going around saying, I'm a man of the people. I'm for you. I care about you.' I just knew I wasn't going to help."

Swift also opened up about the 2016 feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West which started when West called her a "b**ch" in his song 'Famous'.

The 'ME!' singer called it an "isolating experience". (ANI)

