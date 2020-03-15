Kindest, healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine: Lady Gaga amid COVID-19 scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Lady Gaga on Sunday put out a message for her followers pitching to practice self-quarantine as the 'kindest, healthiest' thing one could do during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 33-year-old star shared the post on Instagram where she wrote: "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups."

"I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok," she concluded.



Many big names from the industries have been putting their best foot forward in raising awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and have been suggesting preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus. (ANI)

