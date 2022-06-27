KK's daughter Taamara requests netizens to stop sending hate messages to late singer's team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Singer KK's daughter Taamara has urged everyone not to spread hate against the late singer's team.

Sharing a picture of her father KK with his entire team, Taamara wrote, "We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, nakul and I weren't there for dads final moments, and didn't even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away."

"Iv heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You're basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don't spread hate on their behest," she added.







She mentioned that his father's team stood by him through his thick and thin.

"All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn't with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them. Please don't buy into the hate spreading rumours. Please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do. We are all suffering.I am very grateful that even though dad didn't have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I'd like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don't you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind - Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara," she concluded.

KK. who was best known for his songs, like 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites' and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was 53. (ANI)

