Know everything about Madonna's US tour

Los Angeles [US], March 27 (ANI): Singer Madonna has decided to add eight extra dates to the second leg of her US tour this coming winter.

The additional shows were revealed in an announcement that put a special emphasis on a show she's added for Nashville on December 22, where she plans to put the spotlight on the state of Tennessee's recent wave of LGBTQ+ targeted bills, Variety reported.

The additional dates announced for this coming December and January represent a mixture of Madonna returning to cities where she already is playing concerts earlier in 2023, like New York City and Los Angeles, along with a few cities that are completely fresh additions to the "Celebration Tour" routing, like Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento.



The previously unannounced 2023-24 dates take place December 18 in Washington, D.C.; December 20 in Philadelphia; December 22 in Nashville; January 11 in Palm Springs; January 13, 2024 in Sacramento; January 15 in San Francisco; January 18 in Las Vegas; and January 20 in Phoenix. (See a full itinerary of all her tour dates below.)

Also, Madonna has promised to donate a portion of the proceeds to trans rights organisation for the Nashville show just before Christmas.



In a statement, Madonna said, "The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it's creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community." (ANI)

