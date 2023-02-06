Kriti Sanon shares 'madness behind hotness' of 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' has been trending ever since it was unveiled.

Days after the launch of the peppy track, Kriti treated fans with BTS shots of the song.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti is seen shooting at the exotic beachside location with her co-star Kartik.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoUW8z0Pl_C/?hl=en



"The madness behind the hotness of #MundaSona song," Kriti captioned the post.

'Munda Sona Hoon Main' is sung by Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh, Nikhita Gandhi and Kumaar.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film which was slated to release on February 10 and now is all set to hit the theatres on February 17.

The producers of the film decided to postpone the release date "out of respect for Pathaan" as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is doing great business at the box office.#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!, " the makers' press note stated.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. (ANI)

