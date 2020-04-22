L Surbramaniam, Abhay K, Kavita Krishnamurti release new anthem on 50th Earth Day

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Legendary musicians Dr L Surbramaniam, Abhay K, and Kavita Krishnamurti dropped the new Earth Anthem to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day.

The song was released on diplomat-poet Abhay K's YouTube channel.

While Subramaniam has produced both the music and the video of the anthem, the song has been penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K and has been sung by Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and Bindu Subramaniam.

The video of the anthem starts with a green cover and then follows on with some of the most exotic pictures and videos of the flora and the fauna of the planet.

The video also features people from different geographical locations from the planet and attempts to convey that all beings of the planet belong to a single family through its lyrics.

The new anthem is inspired by the Indian ideal 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which loosely translates to 'the world is one family' which the song composers feel is the most relevant in recent times as the entire world battles a common enemy -- coronavirus.

The concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which comes from the ancient Indian texts and the blue marble image of the Earth taken from space by the crew of Apollo 17.

The anthem was originally produced in 2017 by Dr L Subramaniam and has been translated into over 50 different languages spoken in different parts of the world. (ANI)

