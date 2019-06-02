Lady Gaga almost falls during her performance, terrifies fans

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 1(ANI): Lady Gaga scared her fans during her recent show in Vegas, where the pop singer nearly tripped from a raised platform in between her performance.

According to E-News, the singer maintained her "Poker Face" during the performance in Las Vegas, where she nearly fell from a raised platform.

In the videos captured by her fans, the singer is seen dressed in a silver, futuristic-looking ensemble. The 33-year-old sits atop an apparatus that resembled a robot while singing "Judas." However, as she reached for the hand of her backup dancer, Gaga perilously slid down, before making a rough landing in the arms of the two males.

Several fans thronged the social media and commented on the video to express their sweet relief over her safety, especially considering her previous hip injuries. One user commented, "Thanks to the dancers who had her back (and hip!)"

Other fans, however, took to the comments section to speculate about the cause of her fall. It seems that some conspiracy theorists think that "Judas" is to blame for the singer's near accident.

According to the super snoops, this isn't the first time the star has had an accident while performing the hit song. In 2012, Lady Gaga was whacked in the head by a pole, which unfortunately caused a minor concussion. At that time, she told the crowd, "I want to apologise. I did hit my head and I think I may have a concussion but don't you worry I will finish this show."

Other fans raised fingers at her song "Scheisse" as the culprit considering she once cancelled her 'Born This Way tour' after a bad injury during a show in Montreal. (ANI)

