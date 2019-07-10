Lady Gaga (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Lady Gaga (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Lady Gaga announces new beauty line

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga is stepping into the beauty business as she is all set to launch her new beauty line!
Gaga's move to join the beauty range comes after Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna launched their own beauty labels.
Her upcoming beauty line is named Haus Laboratories, reported E! News.
The 'Shallow' singer also indicated the launch of her new beauty range in a heart-warming Instagram post where she shared her struggles when she was young.
She wrote: "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup."
"I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard-working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true," her post further read.
She added that was the time she invented 'Lady Gaga' and 'found the superhero within'.
"It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be," Gaga added.
To all those who call her weird, Gaga said 'I was born this way'.
"I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way.
Love,
Lady Gaga," she signed off.

Her products will be available for pre-order from July 15 and they will hit the markets around September.
Earlier, in an interview given to Business of Fashion, the 33-year-old revealed that her line of products will go for sale on Amazon. (ANI)

