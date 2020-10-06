Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber lead 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Washington [USA], October 6 (ANI): Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on 'Rain On Me,' which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration.

This year's edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like 'best Latin,' 'video for good,' and 'best virtual live.'

Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc.

Here's the complete list of nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs): -

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"

Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. Drake

Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST SONG

BTS, "Dynamite"

DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST COLLABORATION

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"

Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. Quavo

Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

BEST NEW

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA



Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"

Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World

Little Mix, UNCancelled

Maluma, Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Lady Gaga (US)

Megan Thee Stallion (US)

Cardi B (US)

Justin Bieber (CANADA)

The Weeknd (CANADA)

Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)

According to Variety, the two-hour-long show will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8. (ANI)

