Lady Gaga celebrates 'A Star Is Born' milestone with pink hair

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Star Is Born' anniversary, Lady Gaga earned a major milestone.

According to Interscope, the actor-singer was awarded a plaque, honouring the album's sales milestone, reported E! News.

The album happened to earn hit double-platinum status in the U.S. for selling around 6 million copies globally.

Lady Gaga, known for pushing fashion boundaries with jaw-dropping couture, debuted bubblegum pink hair on Instagram announcing the news.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

In the whole album, 'Shallow' sung by Gaga and Bradley Cooper, received major appreciation and success since its release.

The song also claimed all the renowned awards in 2019, including Grammy's, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe. (ANI)

