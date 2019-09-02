Lady Gaga, Daniel Horton spend time at music concert in LA

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga seems to be having a great time with her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, as the duo were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old singer and the 37-year-old audio engineer stopped by to attend the festival together.

"I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show. Whatever I do its never enough," the 'Shallow' singer captioned an Instagram Story of herself dancing at the concert.

The Oscar winner singer later shared another video of her dancing and wrote, "When music is magic."

A fan of Gaga, who was also at the concert, spotted the pair and shared their pictures on Twitter. In the snaps, the Grammy Award-winning artist could be seen smiling with Horton by her side.

"I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F---- CUTE," the user wrote on Twitter alongside the picture of the two.

Their concert outing comes just one month after the duo were spotted indulging in PDA on brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, in July.

The onlookers then told People exclusively that Gaga and Horton appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining. In one of the pictures, Gaga is seen standing and bending over to kiss Horton as he sits at their table at the L.A. hot spot.

Horton, who is Nashville-based, has been working with Gaga since before she started her Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this year, in February, Gaga called it quit from ex-fiance Christian Carino. (ANI)

