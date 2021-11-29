Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to legend Tony Bennett's wife after CBS concert

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Legendary singer Tony Bennett left his heart on the stage of The Radio City Music Hall on the occasion of his 95th birthday. Paying tribute to the iconic star and his wife, Lady Gaga penned an emotional note on her social media handle.

The veteran singer won millions of hearts with his soulful melody 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'.

Several months after Tony's family revealed that the singer lives with Alzheimer's disease, the veteran singer sang alongside Lady Gaga before sold-out crowds in a two-concert series in early August billed as his final New York performances.

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram handle after the airing of her CBS special 'One Last Time' and credited Tony's wife Susan as being the real "lady" of the night while thanking her for the love she has given to the legendary singer.

"The real 'Lady' of the hour is Susan Benedetto, Tony's remarkable wife. Thank you Susan for how you love @itstonybennett. I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I'll cry about tonight forever," she captioned the post.

The moving August 3 show in a TV special, 'One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga', aired on Sunday on CBS.

As per CNN, in addition to his signature song, Tony performed on songs like 'Fly Me to the Moon' and 'Steppin' Out With My Baby' and duets with Lady Gaga including 'Love For Sale' and 'Anything Goes'.



Lady Gaga even sang, "Happy Birthday To You" for the legendary singer, who turned 95 on August 3.

His family members have said sometimes Bennett doesn't know where he is and what is happening around him. But onstage in the TV special, the legendary performer didn't miss a beat.

CNN informed that while crooning 'New York, New York' before Tony took the stage, Lady Gaga was in tears and paused to talk about him.

"He's my friend. He's my musical companion. And he's the greatest singer in the whole world. And I'm counting on you, New York, to make him smile. So you better cheer. You better yell. You better laugh. You better cry. You better give your soul."

Before even singing a note, Tony received his first standing ovation by The Radio City Music Hall audience. The singer racked up at least a dozen more throughout the night.

Tony released his first album with Lady Gaga in 2014. Their latest collaboration, a Cole Porter tribute album titled 'Love For Sale', was released in October. Last week it garnered six Grammy nominations.

After the successful Radio City Music Hall shows, Tony cancelled future tour appearances. His son and manager Danny Bennett told Variety those New York concerts would be his last. (ANI)

