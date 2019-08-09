Lady Gaga ready to fight lawsuit claims lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga has hired an attorney after a songwriter accused the star of stealing the melody for her Oscar-winning song 'Shallow'.

The songwriter, Steven Ronsen, reportedly plans to file a lawsuit, stating a three-note portion of the song is similar to a tune called 'Almost' that he released in 2012, according to the New York Post, reported Fox News.

Ronsen and his attorney are seeking "millions and millions" to settle the lawsuit, but Gaga's lawyer said that singer plans to fight back.

"Mr Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist," Orin Snyder, the lawyer representing Gaga, told the Post, as cited by Fox News.

"It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such claims," the lawyer said.

Ronsen's attorney, Mark Shirian, told Us Weekly that his office provided the singer's lawyer with a report from a musicologist and professor who detected similarities between the hooks of the two tracks.

"Lady Gaga's team has yet to provide my office with an opposing musicologist report, which we have requested multiple times," Shirian said.

Gaga and co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt released 'Shallow' in 2018. The track with actor Bradley Cooper was the lead single from the soundtrack to their movie, 'A Star Is Born'. (ANI)

