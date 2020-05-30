Lady Gaga releases new album, 'Chromatica'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): After getting rescheduled from its original April 10 release date due to COVID-19, Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' arrived on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 16-track album is the Grammy winner singer's return to pop, seven years after her third studio Artpop hit the music world.

'Chromatica' is filled with synth-filled, dance-y tunes like previously released singles 'Stupid Love,' 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande and 'Sour Candy' with Blackpink.

On top of those high-profile collaborations, the album also features 'Sine From Above' with Gaga's longtime friend Elton John.

It also features a number of producers like BloodPop and Tchami, with whom she's worked with before, plus Max Martin, Sophie, Justin Tranter and Boyz Noise.

Gaga even told New Zealand, DJ Zane Lowe, that she let as many producers work on her album as she could, saying, "Literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic and completely me."

Amid the social distancing measures, the 34-year-old singer also made sure that she celebrated her album release. The 'Shallow' winger put out a video featuring herself as she parties and dances on her track '911' in the backdrop of 'Chromatica' foil balloons.



Along with the post, Gaga wrote, "My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911." #Chromatica [?][?] the worst things I hear about myself come from me. #911." (ANI)

