Lady Gaga releases new music video 'Stupid Love'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 28 (ANI): After an intriguing poster, and a teaser video, Lady Gaga on Friday has released her much anticipated first solo pop single in three years 'Stupid Love.'

The 33-year-old singer has returned to her musical roots with her latest single, the news of which was shared on Twitter.

"STUPID LOVE" THE NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove #StupidLove #ShotOniPhone," her tweet read.



The three-minutes and 37-seconds long music video is a splash of pink colour and dramatic alien-inspired outfits.

The video, Lady Gaga claims, is shot on the iPhone. It begins with two men fighting in an isolated alien world until a pink-haired Gaga shows up to settle the fuss. She uses the power of her mind to lift the two men up in the air before dropping them on the ground.

The singer-turned-actor created a buzz in 2018 for her role in Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born'. The movie earned her an Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song, 'Shallow.' (ANI)

