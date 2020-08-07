Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande's eye accidentally during 'Rain on Me' rehearsals

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): 'Rain on Me'-- the recent collaboration between singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande has been the talk of the town since its release. Adding more to it, Gaga on Thursday (local time) dropped a fun video covering the rehearsals.

Shared on Instagram, the video sees both the musicians rehearsing their dance steps for the song with a bunch of background dancers. However, at one point, there was a small incident where the 34-year-old singer, Gaga accidentally scratched the eye of her fellow singer.

"I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing," the 'Shallow' singer said in the video.



The brief clip then cut to a shot of '7 rings' singer lying on the floor looking at her phone, and she says with a smile, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye, It's an honor I hope it scars."

The duo is seen having a fun-chase time, as Grande says that she want the scar to be there, while Gaga is making an attempt to apply ointment to the wound.

The widely-loved singers have been close friends for years and their recent collaboration 'Rain on Me' was released in May this year, which garnered much attention from the music enthusiasts. (ANI)

