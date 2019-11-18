Lady Gaga serves as bridesmaid for her makeup artist Sarah Tanno's wedding

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Pop-icon Lady Gaga turned bridesmaid for her friend and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno's wedding.

The 33-year-old singer shared several pictures of her pink dress and matching hair on her Instagram Story while celebrating the special day at a beach.

"Two of my best friends just got married. Time to party!" Gaga wrote on one photo from the beach shoot which featured her holding up flowers in celebration.

In another snap, the 'Shallow' singer posed with one of the other bridesmaids on the beach as they each put one leg up while holding their flowers. She also shared a photo of the bride and groom, writing "Congratulations I love you" with a pink heart emoji.

The night before the wedding, Tanno posted a photo of her entire bridal party, including Gaga, to her Instagram. The exuberant singer wore a black dress and hoop earrings with her pink hair in a bun for the occasion.

Last month, Gaga attended Tanno's bachelorette party -- but admitted that she was "in a lot of pain," as it came just one day after the singer fell offstage during a performance and landed on her back, reported People magazine.

"I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friend's bachelorette dinner," Gaga wrote alongside a selfie from the special night. (ANI)

