Lady Gaga (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lady Gaga to star next in a crime thriller film

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:13 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Singer Lady Gaga is once again returning to the silver screen with her next crime thriller film based on Gucci family fashion dynasty.
The film will dive into the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.
The 33-year-old singer will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The real-life story of the Gucci family is very sorted and far from the idyllic glitz and glam lifestyle of the iconic fashion company itself. Patrizia was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination in front of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016, reported E-News.
The film will be based on the book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.
This is Lady Gaga's first major role since her critically acclaimed performance in the 2018 film 'A Star Is Born.' The singer was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar and won one for Best Song for the chart-topping track 'Shallow' from the film. (ANI)

