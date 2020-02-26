Lady Gaga's new single 'Stupid Love' to release on Friday

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): Lady Gaga announced that her next single 'Stupid Love' is dropping on Friday Midnight (Eastern Time). This is her first new material since the 'Star Is Born' soundtrack.

The 33-year-old singer posted the news on Twitter and wrote, "STUPID LOVE" THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6."



According to Variety, the song 'Stupid Love' is a disco-infused anthem whose style harkens back to Gaga's 'Born This Way' album.

In the artwork appears the word -'Chromatica', which could be the album's next title, and many fans have speculated it online.

Last year, the 'Shallow' singer hinted a few times that she has been working on her sixth album. Most recently, in September she also posted an Instagram story along with her picture in the studio with the caption "#LG6."

In March, Gaga tweeted, "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6." The Oscar winner, however, remained vague on details including the release date and title.

Also, there's very less information about collaborators. Last year, producer Bloodpop (Michael Tucker), who has worked with Gaga as well as Justin Bieber and Madonna, had also posted some video while working in the studio.

German producer/DJ Boys Noize (Alex Ridha) has been rumoured to be involved as well. (ANI)

