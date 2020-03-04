Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' echoes through meeting in Italy discussing COVID-19 crisis

Rome [Italy], Mar 4 (ANI): Lady Gaga's latest song "Stupid Love" from her February album "Chromatica" unexpectedly interrupted a serious council meeting in Italy which was held to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

The song accidentally blasted out from an attendee's phone and led to giggles and laughter among the members present at the meeting held at Liguria in northwest Italy, reported Fox News.

The blooper didn't fail to catch Lady Gaga's attention who retweeted a video of the incident which was posted by the "Gaga Media" Twitter page.

Gaga's retweet gathered in excess of 75,000 likes and was retweeted more than 14,000 times.

According to Fox News, nearly 23 people are known to be infected by COVID-19 in Italy's Liguria region.

Reuters reports that a minimum of 400 new COVID-19 cases have emerged in Italy. The count also includes 27 new deaths.

The current patient count in Italy has crossed the 2,500 mark, third-highest after China and South Korea. (ANI)

