Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe.

According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going through which is making lose her voice.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana," Variety magazine quoted Lana Del Rey as saying.

The tour was scheduled to take off from Amsterdam from February 21 and conclude in Germany's Cologne on March 3.

The tour was launched by the singer in support of her latest album 'Norman F--ing Rockwell' which received a Grammy nod this year. (ANI)

