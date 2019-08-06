Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' will feature Lana Del Rey's new cover of Donovan's 1966 folk-rock hit 'Season of the Witch'.
It's featured in a just-released trailer for the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, the same day on which the song goes up on digital services.
"I have admired Lana's music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with 'Season of the Witch' - that she would use her alchemy to transform it," Variety quoted del Toro from a statement.
The singer will also join del Toro at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Wednesday.
Del Toro has co-produced and co-wrote the screen story for 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'.
The tune arrives three weeks before Del Rey's sixth studio album, 'Norman F--ing Rockwell,' which will be out on August 30. (ANI)
Lana Del Rey sings 'Season of the Witch' in 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' trailer
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:22 IST
