Lana Del Rey sings 'Season of the Witch' in 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' trailer

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:54 IST

Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in Parineeti Chopra's 'The...

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Actor Kirti Kulhari, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal', will be next seen playing a British cop in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'.