Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday said she will contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the coronavirus crisis.

The veteran singer has joined the growing list of names from the entertainment industry to support the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, singer Adnan Sami had on Monday announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, without disclosing the amount.

Other celebrities who have chipped in support the fight are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Dhawan.

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan also recently announced their support to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and infected at least 1251 people. (ANI)