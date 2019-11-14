Lata Mangeshkar is 'stable', confirms family

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:39 IST

I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil, will mug up my...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Actress Kangana Ranaut who is prepping up for her lead role in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J Jayalalitha, late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is finding it quite difficult to learn the Tamil language and hence, has decided to mug up her dialogues for the movie.