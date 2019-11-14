New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Two days after she was rushed to hospital after suffering from a chest infection, Lata Mangeshkar's family has assured that she is "stable and better."
"Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are waiting for her to be at her best so she can be home soon," the singer's family said in a statement.
They also thanked fans for their support along with respecting their privacy.
On Monday, the 90-year old singer was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, entered her 90s recently.
She is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. (ANI)
Lata Mangeshkar is 'stable', confirms family
ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:32 IST
New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Two days after she was rushed to hospital after suffering from a chest infection, Lata Mangeshkar's family has assured that she is "stable and better."