Lata Mangeshkar (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Music legend and 'India's nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar who turned 90 on Wednesday has made her debut on the picture and video sharing application, Instagram.
"Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun," she tweeted along with the link to her profile where she shared her picture holding a book based on her life.

The music sensation's Instagram account got over 46,000 followers within a few minutes.
A few moments later, the singer pinned another picture flaunting the cover of the book written on her life, her sisters seated by her side.
"Namaskar. Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi Kitab " Didi aur Main " ki peheli copy bhent ki," she wrote.

The nonagenarian has been hogging headlines for the past few days. She became Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "special guest" during the latest edition of his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.
"Today, I'll talk about a great personality. We Indians have great respect for her. She is elder to all of us and has been witness to various phases our country has passed through. We call her 'Lata Didi'," said PM Modi.
Before leaving for the United States, he spoke to Mangeshkar over a phone call and shared the recording of the same with the listeners.
"Before leaving for abroad, I had a chance to speak with Didi over a call. It was like a younger brother talking lovingly to his elder sister," he had said.
While adding that he "never discloses" any personal conversations but is doing this time, the PM added, "You must listen how even at this age, Lata Didi so keenly follows the matters concerning the country. For her the satisfaction of life is in seeing India progress, witnessing India's transformation and seeing it touch new heights."
Overwhelmed on receiving PM Modi's call, Mangeshkar said, "I just need your blessings. There are many who are older than us but important are the blessings of the ones who have done great service."
PM Modi wished Mangeshkar in advance and said that her humility inspires everyone.
"You yourself are not aware of what you are, I know that picture of India is changing ever since A Bharat Ratna awardee, Lata began her career in 1942, and has been a recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, and four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards. (ANI)

