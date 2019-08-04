Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday paid tribute to legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary.

The 89-year-old singer took to Twitter and wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of our beloved Kishore Kumar da. His music is with us all the time. I bow to his personality and his notes."



She also shared one of the famous songs of the late singer 'Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara' from 'Jewel Thief'.

The 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si' crooner, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents. Other than being the most accomplished singer of his times, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer.

Kumar died at the age of 58, but his memories are still etched in people's minds.

On the eve of his birth anniversary, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, singer-turned politicians Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan crooned one of Kumar's iconic songs 'Ye Shaam Mastani'.

The singer's fans are not only in India but across the world.

A few months ago, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine aka DJ Snake had shared a post featuring a clip from Kishore Kumar's classic song 'Babu Samjho Ishare.' (ANI)

