Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata posted a special birthday wish for her sister, which included the video of Bhosle's song 'Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai' from the film 'Dil Hi To Hai'.



Bhosle, who celebrated her special day at an event, went live on Twitter to document her birthday celebrations.

The singer, who looked beautiful and radiant, in a blue and pink saree, took a moment to thank everyone and then cut the birthday cake.



Bhosle fondly called Asha Tai is best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema.

Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, now in Maharashtra.

The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades. She has done playback singing for several Bollywood movies. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.

She is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades now. The singer has provided playback for some of the hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', among many others.

Bhosle was given the highest civilian award in India including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)

