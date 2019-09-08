Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata posted a special birthday wish for her sister, which included the video of Bhosle's song 'Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai' from the film 'Dil Hi To Hai'.

Bhosle, who celebrated her special day at an event, went live on Twitter to document her birthday celebrations.
The singer, who looked beautiful and radiant, in a blue and pink saree, took a moment to thank everyone and then cut the birthday cake.

Bhosle fondly called Asha Tai is best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema.
Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, now in Maharashtra.
The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades. She has done playback singing for several Bollywood movies. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.
In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.
She is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades now. The singer has provided playback for some of the hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', among many others.
Bhosle was given the highest civilian award in India including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:40 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'drifted apart' before...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be everyone's favourite couple right now, but they almost 'drifted apart' before collaborating on their hit song 'Senorita'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:23 IST

Such a good baby: Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got candid about her daughter Stormi Webster, her habits and which parent she resembles during a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:56 IST

B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:26 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Prince Charles, Camilla saddened by loss of life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla were saddened by the loss of life in the Bahamas due to Hurrican Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Meghan McCain, Pamela Anderson spar over Julian Assange

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prominent stars Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson sparred over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday's episode of 'The View'.

Read More
iocl