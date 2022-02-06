Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left her Mumbai residence on Sunday for the final rites that will take place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm.

A vehicle carrying her body was seen leaving the residence. It was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.







A large police convoy was stationed outside the home for crowd control and even barricading had to be put in place. Hoards of fans and admirers came to pay their homage to the departed soul. "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega," they could be heard chanting.

People joined the funeral procession of the singer as it proceeded towards Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence.

For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi will also come to pay his respects.

Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen reaching Lata Mangeshkar's residence. (ANI)

