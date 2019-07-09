Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston

Late Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love' hits Hot 100 chart

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Late singer Whitney Houston has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously after a gap of ten years with her track 'Higher Love' coming to no. 63.
The song was Steve Winwood's anthem of the same name which released in 1986. Houston's track in collaboration with Kygo was released in 1990, reported Billboard.
Along with charting on the Hot 100 list, the remake has also entered Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart at No.2 position.
The 'I Have Nothing' singer passed away in 2012 on February 11 at the age of 48. 'Higher Love' becomes Houston's 40th charted Hot 100 titles. Prior to this, her 'Million Dollar Bill' spent about a week at No. 100 in 2009, 1992-93 track "I Will Always Love You," spent three weeks on the chart at No. 1.
With 'Higher Love' hitting the Hot 100 chart, Kygo received his sixth song hitting the chart.
Houston is also known for holding a total of 21 AMA trophies in her name. She was also remembered in a documentary based on her life made by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald and premiered at the 71st Cannes Film Festival last year.
In the film, the late musician is remembered through never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with her loved ones, reported Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

