Late rapper Nipsey Hussle
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London, Beyonce, DJ Khaled remember Nipsey Hussle's legacy on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): While it's been months since Nipsey Hussle's demise, people from the music industry are still remembering the legacy left behind by late rapper.
Hussle was shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 this year.
From his partner Lauren London to pop star Beyonce, scores of people from the music world are recalling the slain rapper on his birthday.
"Today We celebrate You my beloved. Today we honor you King," London wrote on Instagram.
She gushed in the effusive post where she added that, "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life."
"We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life," the post continued to read.
"His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn't a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up. Long Live My other half. My beloved King Ermias Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!" she ended the post giving a huge shout out to her "king".

Beyonce shared that she was working with the rapper on a project.
She honoured the late rapper with an image and captioned it as, "The marathon will be televised for N.I.P. 'cause true kings don't die, we multiply, peace."
Beyonce.JPG"itemprop="image"class="img-responsive"alt="" />
DJ Khaled, who in May dropped Hussle's last song posthumously, honoured the late rapper by sharing pictures with him. He wrote, "Happy bday Nipsey Hussle bless up The marathon continues."

Other artists who remembered Hussle included rapper YG who called him his "big brother", Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, TIP among others.
The rapper was shot multiple times outside his merchandise store in Hyde Park Neighbourhood, LA. He was then taken to hospital where he was declared dead. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

Kevin Hart to star, produce 'Night Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American comedian-actor Kevin Hart is all set to star in the superhero comedy film 'Nigh Wolf'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:07 IST

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel gets premiere date,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Good news for all the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo fans, as the two are coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar hosts screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): With just a week left for her album 'Lover' to hit the stand, Taylor Swift has dropped her latest single of the same name.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Whitney Port says she turned down Leonardo DiCaprio, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American TV star Whitney Port is a married woman and a mother, but her life could have taken a very different turn. The star has now shared a regret that has been bothering her since years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:16 IST

Did Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hint at a collaboration?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems like Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are getting into a collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:15 IST

Dax Shepard's rejoinder to tabloid speculating 'issues' in his...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor Dax Shepard has been open about his relationship with wife Kristen Bell. But when it comes to tabloids framing speculations about their bond, he has the befitting reply.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Sophie Turner shares heartfelt birthday wish for Joe Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner wished her husband and singer Joe Jonas a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Jennifer Lopez goes all out for Alex Rodriguez's birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez may not know how to drive anymore, but she definitely has a great taste in cars.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hit with USD 395,000 fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show has been hit with a whopping fine of USD 395,000 because of the alert tunes it used in the show to make fun of the presidential alert test last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:47 IST

Box Office Clash: 'Mission Mangal' mints Rs. 29.16 crore, 'Batla...

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Seems like Independence Day proved to be a great day for two big Bollywood films: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'! Both the movies performed remarkably well on the first day of their release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:28 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' teaser features Saif Ali Khan in intense look!

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 49th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.

Read More
iocl