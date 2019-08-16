Lauren London, Beyonce, DJ Khaled remember Nipsey Hussle's legacy on his birth anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): While it's been months since Nipsey Hussle's demise, people from the music industry are still remembering the legacy left behind by late rapper.

Hussle was shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 this year.

From his partner Lauren London to pop star Beyonce, scores of people from the music world are recalling the slain rapper on his birthday.

"Today We celebrate You my beloved. Today we honor you King," London wrote on Instagram.

She gushed in the effusive post where she added that, "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life."

"We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life," the post continued to read.

"His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn't a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up. Long Live My other half. My beloved King Ermias Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!" she ended the post giving a huge shout out to her "king".



Beyonce shared that she was working with the rapper on a project.

She honoured the late rapper with an image and captioned it as, "The marathon will be televised for N.I.P. 'cause true kings don't die, we multiply, peace."

DJ Khaled, who in May dropped Hussle's last song posthumously, honoured the late rapper by sharing pictures with him. He wrote, "Happy bday Nipsey Hussle bless up The marathon continues."



Other artists who remembered Hussle included rapper YG who called him his "big brother", Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, TIP among others.

The rapper was shot multiple times outside his merchandise store in Hyde Park Neighbourhood, LA. He was then taken to hospital where he was declared dead. (ANI)

