Legendary singer Jose Jose passes away at 71

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Legendary Mexican singer Jose Jose who was often called 'El Principe de la Cancion' or 'The Prince of Song,' died on Saturday at the age of 71.

The singer died after a battle with Pancreatic cancer, according to the singer's assistant Laura Nunez, cited Variety.

The singer whose real name was Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz shot to fame in the 1970s after singing 'El Triste' at the OTI music festival. After this performance, the singer was unstoppable and continued to climb the Latin charts with a series of hits including 'De Pueblo en Pueblo,' 'Hasta Que Vuelvas,' 'Sentimientos,' 'Paloma' and 'Gavilan o Paloma.'

In a career of more than four-decade, the singer sold millions of albums and picked by six Grammy nominations. However, the famed singer never took home a Grammy award himself, reported the outlet

The singer saw commercial success with 20 Hot Latin Song hits, four of which reached No. 1. Additionally, he saw 15 of his albums make their mark on the Top Latin Albums chart, ultimately selling more than 1.8 million albums in the United States. (ANI)

