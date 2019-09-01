Ariana Grande (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Let me shine damn: Ariana Grande claps back at fan

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande clapped back at her haters who claimed that she autotunes her songs.
The 26-year-old star shared an Instagram video of her incredible vocals during her Sweetener tour, which struck people with awe. The singer's voice even wowed her fellow musicians, including Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora and more.
"That Bb u just hit sis....," Lizzo commented. "You are insane," Puth shared.
However, there was one person who wasn't impressed with Grande's vocals. "It sounds like autotune and probably not live," someone wrote. "I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live."
After reading the comment, the singer was quick to clap back at the user and set the records straight.
"Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam. with no sound mixing or help at all," she said. "I could do it on broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. in the car. it's my gift / it's why I'm here."
She continued, "I sing 30+ songs a night. every word. its my thing. let me shine damn."
The news of her response comes just a day after she revealed about her 'anxiety and depression'
"Time for some honesty," she began her social media post. "My anxiety and depression have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I've got an trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one."
She continued, "After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today."
Before closing her statement, she reassured her fans that anyone who was affected by her decision would be "fully reimbursed for this cancellation."
"I love you. I'm so sorry," she said. "I promise I will absolutely give you the best show I can." (ANI)

